31 Ocak 2021, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Beşiktaş Teknik Direktörü Sergen Yalçın: Kaybetmeyi hak etmedik

Süper Lig'in 22. haftasında Beşiktaş sahasında Trabzonspor'a 2-1 mağlup oldu. Ligde 9 maç aradan sonra kaybeden siyah-beyazlıların teknik direktörü maçın ardından açıklamalarda bulundu. Yalçın, "Kaybetmeyi hak ettik mi? Çok da zannetmiyorum." ifadelerini kullandı.
31.01.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Yalçın: Kaybetmeyi hak etmedik Yalçın: Kaybetmeyi hak etmedik 31.01.2021
Toroğlu o pozisyonu değerlendirdi! Net penaltı Toroğlu o pozisyonu değerlendirdi! "Net penaltı" 31.01.2021
Toroğlu'dan derbi yorumu! İnşallah hakem tesir etmez Toroğlu'dan derbi yorumu! "İnşallah hakem tesir etmez" 31.01.2021
Güven Yalçın Lecce'ye kiralandı! Güven Yalçın Lecce'ye kiralandı! 31.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Trabzonspor maçı öncesi Beşiktaş'ta son durum ne? Trabzonspor maçı öncesi Beşiktaş'ta son durum ne? 31.01.2021
Süper Lig ekibi Lens'e talip oldu! İşte sözleşme teklifi Süper Lig ekibi Lens'e talip oldu! İşte sözleşme teklifi 31.01.2021
Beşiktaş'tan stoper hamlesi! Resmi teklif yapıldı Beşiktaş'tan stoper hamlesi! Resmi teklif yapıldı 31.01.2021
Sivasspor Beşiktaş'ın yıldızı için teklifte bulundu Sivasspor Beşiktaş'ın yıldızı için teklifte bulundu 31.01.2021
Cenk Tosun yeniden Beşiktaş'ta! İşte geliş saati Cenk Tosun yeniden Beşiktaş'ta! İşte geliş saati 30.01.2021
Beşiktaş'ın Cenk Tosun ısrarı! Yeni teklif yapıldı Beşiktaş'ın Cenk Tosun ısrarı! Yeni teklif yapıldı 30.01.2021
Vida'ya Çizme'den kanca! Sunulan teklif... Vida'ya Çizme'den kanca! Sunulan teklif... 29.01.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Cenk Tosun ve Hulk'ta son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıkladı! Cenk Tosun ve Hulk'ta son durum ne? 29.01.2021
Beşiktaş Cenk Tosun için Everton'a teklif yaptı Beşiktaş Cenk Tosun için Everton'a teklif yaptı 29.01.2021
Beşiktaş'ta Gökhan Töre sakatlandı Beşiktaş'ta Gökhan Töre sakatlandı 29.01.2021
Beşiktaş'ta Isimat-Mirin ile yollar ayrılıyor! Beşiktaş'ta Isimat-Mirin ile yollar ayrılıyor! 29.01.2021
Gökhan Töre Trabzonspor maçında yok! Gökhan Töre Trabzonspor maçında yok! 28.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

İrfan Can Kahveci'nin kararını duyurdu! Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray...
Spor yazarları Fenerbahçe-Çaykur Rizespor maçını yorumladı!
İrfan Can Kahveci transferinde son durum ne? Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray...
Fenerbahçe - Rizespor maçında dikkat çeken görüntü! Mesut Özil...
Cenk Tosun Beşiktaş'a transfer olacak mı? Ahmet Nur Çebi'den açıklama geldi
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu (2020/21 sezonu 22. hafta)
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör