01 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

Beşiktaş Cenk Tosun'un evraklarını motorla teslim etti

Beşiktaş, İngiltere Premier Lig ekiplerinden Everton'dan kadrosuna kattığı Cenk Tosun'un evraklarını motor kurye ile teslim etti. İşte transferin son saatlerinde milli oyuncunun transferine ilişkin detaylar...
01.02.2021
