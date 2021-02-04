04 Şubat 2021, Perşembe

Ahmet Nur Çebi canlı yayında açıkladı! Sergen Yalçın ile yola devam edecek mi?

Beşiktaş Kulübü Başkanı Ahmet Nur Çebi, teknik direktör Sergen Yalçın hakkında açıklamalarda bulundu. Çebi, "Sergen Yalçın başarılı bir teknik direktör ve Beşiktaşlı. Ben kendisiyle yoluma devam etmek istiyorum" dedi.
04.02.2021
