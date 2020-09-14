14 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

Celta Vigo'nun kulüp binasında yangın çıktı!

Milli oyuncularımız Okay Yokuşlu ve Emre Mor'un kariyerini sürdürdüğü İspanyol ekibi Celta Vigo'nun kulüp binasında yangın çıktı.
14.09.2020
Celta Vigo'nun kulüp binasında yangın çıktı! 14.09.2020
