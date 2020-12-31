31 Aralık 2020, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Trabzonspor nasıl bir yıl geçirdi

Trabzonspor nasıl bir yıl geçirdi? Bordo mavililerden son gelişmeleri ve 2020'ye dair tüm yaşananları A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı.
31.12.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Trabzonspor nasıl bir yıl geçirdi Trabzonspor nasıl bir yıl geçirdi 31.12.2020
Newton sonrası antrenmanda sürpriz isim! Newton sonrası antrenmanda sürpriz isim! 31.10.2020
Eddie Newton: Özgüven kaybı yaşanması normal Eddie Newton: Özgüven kaybı yaşanması normal 25.10.2020
Trabzonspor kafilesi stada hareket etti Trabzonspor kafilesi stada hareket etti 13.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Zirvede en keyif veren futbolu Trabzonspor oynuyor "Zirvede en keyif veren futbolu Trabzonspor oynuyor" 16.03.2020
Erman Toroğlu: Operasyon yoksa yorumculuğu bırakırım Erman Toroğlu: Operasyon yoksa yorumculuğu bırakırım 15.03.2020
Ünal Karaman ve futbolcular kan verdi Ünal Karaman ve futbolcular kan verdi 12.10.2019
Fırtına zirvenin 11 puan gerisinde Fırtına zirvenin 11 puan gerisinde 12.11.2018
Trabzonspor kaynak arıyor Trabzonspor kaynak arıyor 26.10.2018
Büyük sıkıntılar yaşıyoruz "Büyük sıkıntılar yaşıyoruz" 28.08.2016
Gaziantepspor 1-0 Trabzonspor Gaziantepspor 1-0 Trabzonspor 28.08.2016
Douglas için bekleme kararı alındı! Douglas için bekleme kararı alındı! 07.08.2016
Muharrem Usta: Trabzonspor yeniden başladı! Muharrem Usta: Trabzonspor yeniden başladı! 14.07.2016
Hacıosmanoğlu: 'Bu gece milat olacak' Hacıosmanoğlu: 'Bu gece milat olacak' 29.10.2015
Onur Kıvrak krizi sona erdi mi? Onur Kıvrak krizi sona erdi mi? 01.08.2015
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'de Emre Belözoğlu'dan flaş Diego Perotti sözleri! Sözleşmesindeki o madde...
Süper Lig'in 2 yıldızı Galatasaray'a! Cimbom imzayı attırıyor
Fenerbahçe'de açıklama geldi! Diego Perotti ve Ozan Tufan...
2021 Yılbaşı çekilişi ne zaman? Milli Piyango bileti saat kaça kadar satılacak? Büyük ikramiye ne kadar? İşte tüm detaylar...
Galatasaray'dan yeni yılda sürpriz transfer! Fatih Terim ısrarla istedi
Liverpool'un yıldızı adım adım Galatasaray'a!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör