24 Eylül 2020, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Vitor Hugo'da işlem tamam

Trabzonspor, Palmeiras'ta forma giyen Vitor Hugo'yu kadrosuna katıyor. Brezilyalı stoperin hafta sonuna kadar Türkiye'ye gelmesi bekleniyor.
24.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Vitor Hugo'da işlem tamam Vitor Hugo'da işlem tamam 24.09.2020
Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor'da Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor'da 24.09.2020
Bu benim için yeni bir meydan okuma "Bu benim için yeni bir meydan okuma" 23.09.2020
Trabzonspor'a Oumar Niasse önerisi Trabzonspor'a Oumar Niasse önerisi 23.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Alexander Sörloth resmen Leipzig'de Alexander Sörloth resmen Leipzig'de 23.09.2020
Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor yolunda Fousseni Diabate Trabzonspor yolunda 23.09.2020
Alexander Sörloth böyle veda etti Alexander Sörloth böyle veda etti 22.09.2020
Trabzonspor Sörloth'tan 12 milyon Euro kazanacak "Trabzonspor Sörloth'tan 12 milyon Euro kazanacak" 22.09.2020
Duyduklarımın buraya gelmemde büyük etkisi oldu "Duyduklarımın buraya gelmemde büyük etkisi oldu" 22.09.2020
Rennes Uğurcan Çakır'a talip oldu Rennes Uğurcan Çakır'a talip oldu 21.09.2020
İki penaltımız ve bir golümüz verilmedi "İki penaltımız ve bir golümüz verilmedi" 20.09.2020
Ağaoğlu: Maçta hoş olmayan şeyler vardı Ağaoğlu: Maçta hoş olmayan şeyler vardı 19.09.2020
Trabzonspor kafilesi Denizli'de Trabzonspor kafilesi Denizli'de 18.09.2020
Ağaoğlu'ndan flaş Sörloth açıklaması! Ağaoğlu'ndan flaş Sörloth açıklaması! 18.09.2020
Lewis Baker resmen Trabzonspor'da Lewis Baker resmen Trabzonspor'da 18.09.2020
Trabzonspor'da Benik Afobe'nin lisansı çıktı Trabzonspor'da Benik Afobe'nin lisansı çıktı 18.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray'da Arda Turan'ın yerine sürpriz transfer! Fatih Terim onay verdi
Fenerbahçe'den bir transfer bombası daha! Samatta'dan sonra o da imzalıyor
Fatih Terim'den Fenerbahçe rotasyonu! İşte Galatasaray'ın Hajduk Split maçı muhtemel 11'i
Son dakika Galatasaray haberi: Orta sahaya dünya yıldızı geliyor! Ünlü gazeteci duyurdu
Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray'dan bir transfer savaşı daha! Resmi teklif yapıldı
Edinson Cavani'nin Fenerbahçe'den istediği ücret ortaya çıktı! Dudak uçuklatan rakam
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör