09 Nisan 2021, Cuma
Trabzonspor'dan Nwakaeme ve Ekuban açıklaması!
Son dakika spor haberleri: Trabzonspor'un Çaykur Rizespor maçı öncesi Nwakaeme ve Ekuban'dan kötü haber geldi. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. Sel, "Nwakaeme ve Ekuban Rizespor maçında oynayamayacak. Güzel haber olarak ise Berat Özdemir ve Kamil Ahmet Çörekçi tamamen iyileşti." dedi. (TS spor haberleri)
