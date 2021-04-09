09 Nisan 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Trabzonspor'dan Nwakaeme ve Ekuban açıklaması!

Son dakika spor haberleri: Trabzonspor'un Çaykur Rizespor maçı öncesi Nwakaeme ve Ekuban'dan kötü haber geldi. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. Sel, "Nwakaeme ve Ekuban Rizespor maçında oynayamayacak. Güzel haber olarak ise Berat Özdemir ve Kamil Ahmet Çörekçi tamamen iyileşti." dedi. (TS spor haberleri)
09.04.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fırtına'dan sakatlık açıklaması! Fırtına'dan sakatlık açıklaması! 09.04.2021
Uluç'tan flaş yorum! Trabzonspor'un hakkı ne olacak? Uluç'tan flaş yorum! "Trabzonspor'un hakkı ne olacak?" 08.04.2021
Abdullah Avcı maç sonunda konuştu! Abdullah Avcı maç sonunda konuştu! 06.04.2021
Batuhan'dan Trabzonspor itirafı! Batuhan'dan Trabzonspor itirafı! 03.04.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Canlı yayında detayları aktardı! Berat'ın son durumu nasıl? Canlı yayında detayları aktardı! Berat'ın son durumu nasıl? 03.04.2021
Fırtına'ya kötü haber! O isimler maç kadrosunda yok Fırtına'ya kötü haber! O isimler maç kadrosunda yok 02.04.2021
Avcı'nın gözü Trabzonspor altyapısında Avcı'nın gözü Trabzonspor altyapısında 02.04.2021
Kazanma alışkanlığını sürdürmek istiyoruz "Kazanma alışkanlığını sürdürmek istiyoruz" 02.04.2021
Fırtına Sivasspor maçına hazırlanıyor! Fırtına Sivasspor maçına hazırlanıyor! 01.04.2021
Avcı'dan Abdülkadir Ömür açıklaması! Avcı'dan Abdülkadir Ömür açıklaması! 01.04.2021
Trabzonspor'da son durum ne? Trabzonspor'da son durum ne? 30.03.2021
Trabzonspor F.Bahçe'nin önünde bitirir "Trabzonspor F.Bahçe'nin önünde bitirir" 24.03.2021
İtalyanların Uğurcan teklifi belli oldu! İşte o rakam... İtalyanların Uğurcan teklifi belli oldu! İşte o rakam... 23.03.2021
Avcı'dan G.Saray itirafı! Avcı'dan G.Saray itirafı! 20.03.2021
Ahmet Ağaoğlu'dan Bankalar Birliği açıklaması! Ahmet Ağaoğlu'dan Bankalar Birliği açıklaması! 20.03.2021
Maç öncesi flaş sözler! Trabzon golü erken bulamazsa... Maç öncesi flaş sözler! "Trabzon golü erken bulamazsa..." 20.03.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Emre Belözoğlu onların biletlerini kesti! Fenerbahçe'de 10 isim yolcu...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe sezon sonu para basacak! Yıldızları için tam 75 milyon Euro...
Aboubakar için flaş transfer iddiası! Premier Lig ekibi devrede...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de Emre Belözoğlu neşteri vurdu! Tam 7 futbolcu birden...
Galatasaray'da Emre Akbaba'dan flaş istek! Yönetim şoke oldu
Trabzonspor-Kayserispor maçını böyle yorumladılar! "Ablukaya aldı ama..."
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör