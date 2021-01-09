09 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

Trabzonspor'da zirve hesapları

Trabzonspor'da Göztepe galibiyetinin ardından yüzler gülüyor. Önce deplasmanda Fatih Karagümrük'ü ardından sahasında Göztepe'yi mağlup eden bordo-mavililer, yeniden zirve hesapları yapmaya başladı.
09.01.2021
