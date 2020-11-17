17 Kasım 2020, Salı

Trabzonspor'da son durum ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı! İşte detaylar...

Abdullah Avcı ile yeni bir başlangıç yapan Trabzonspor, basına açık ilk antrenmanını gerçekleştirdi. Trabzonspor'da yaşanan son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. İşte detaylar...
17.11.2020
