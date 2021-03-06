06 Mart 2021, Cumartesi

Trabzonspor'da son durum ne?

Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri: A Spor yorumcusu Selahattin Kınalı, 'Sabah Sporu' programında Trabzonspor'un gündemine dair açıklamalarda bulundu. (TS spor haberleri)
06.03.2021
