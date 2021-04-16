16 Nisan 2021, Cuma

Trabzonspor'da Abdülkadir Ömür sahalara dönüyor!

Ligin ilk yarısında Konyaspor ile oynanan maçta sakatlanan Abdülkadir Ömür, sakatlığını atlattı. 21 yaşındaki oyuncunun Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 35. haftasında oynanacak Hatayspor maçında kadroda yer alması bekleniyor. Son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri (TS spor haberi)
16.04.2021
