03 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi

Trabzonspor Vitor Hugo ile anlaşma sağladı

Trabzonspor, Palmeiras forması giyen Brezilyalı stoper Vitor Hugo'nun transferi için hem oyuncu hem de kulübüyle anlaşma sağladı.
03.10.2020
