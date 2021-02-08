08 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

Trabzonspor Teknik Direktörü Abdullah Avcı açıklamalarda bulundu

Trabzonspor'un Yeni Malatyaspor'u 2-0 mağlup ettiği karşılaşmanın ardından teknik direktör Abdullah Avcı açıklamalarda bulundu.
08.02.2021
