31 Mayıs 2021, Pazartesi

Trabzonspor Marek Hamsik'e teklif yapacak

Trabzonspor İsveç ekibi Göteborg'da forma giyen yıldız oyuncu Marek Hamsik için kısa süre içinde teklif yapmaya hazırlanıyor.
31.05.2021
