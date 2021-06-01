01 Haziran 2021, Salı

Trabzonspor Teknik Direktörü Abdullah Avcı'dan Hamsik ve Sörloth açıklaması

Trabzonspor'un teknik direktörü Abdullah Avcı, bordo-mavili takımın gündeminde olan Sörloth ve Hamsik'le ilgili önemli açıklamalarda bulundu.
01.06.2021
