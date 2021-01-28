28 Ocak 2021, Perşembe

Serkan Korkmaz: Ekuban Türk futbol tarihinin en önemli transferlerinden birisi

Trabzonspor'a kupayı getiren golü kaydeden Ekuban için A Spor yorumcularından Serkan Korkmaz övgü dolu szöler söyledi. Korkmaz, "Ekuban Türk futbol tarihinin en önemli transferlerinden birisi" dedi.
28.01.2021
