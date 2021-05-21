21 Mayıs 2021, Cuma

Mert Günok Trabzonspor'a mı gidiyor?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Süper Lig'i 4. sırada tamamlayan Trabzonspor'da gelecek sezon planlamalarına şimdiden başlandı. Bordo-mavililerde Uğurcan Çakır'ın olası bir ayrılığının ardından gündemde Mert Günok olduğu iddia edildi. A Spor yorumcusu Selahhatin Kınalı bu konu hakkında konuştu. Kınalı, "Uğurcan Çakır gitmezse bile Mert Günok kadroya katılmalıdır." dedi (TS spor haberleri)
21.05.2021
