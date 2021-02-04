04 Şubat 2021, Perşembe

Mehmet Yılmaz: Uğurcan Çakır'ı Barcelona'da izleriz

Trabzonspor'un genç kalecisi Uğurcan Çakır için A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Yılmaz övgü dolu sözler söyledi. Yılmaz, "Uğurcan Çakır bu performansının daha da üstüne koyarsa, herhalde Barcelona'da izleriz artık." dedi.
04.02.2021
