20 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi

Kar küremeyi bırakıp Trabzonspor'un galibiyetini kutladılar

Süper Lig'in 26. haftasında Trabzonspor deplasmanda Medipol Başakşehir'i 1-0 mağlup etti ve zirve yürüyüşünü sürdürdü. Trabzon'da kar küreme çalışmalarını sürdüren belediye işçileri, çalışmalarına bir süre ara verip kolbastıyla galibiyeti kutladı. | Son dakika Trabzonspor haberleri (TS spor haberi)
20.02.2021
