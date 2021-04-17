17 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi

Bruno Peres Trabzonspor'a önerildi

Transfer çalışmalarını sürdüren Trabzonspor, aradığı sağ beki İtalya'da buldu. Bordo-mavililer, Roma'da forma giyen Brezilyalı futbolcu Bruno Peres'in transferine mutlu sona çok yakın.
17.04.2021
Oyunda geriye gidiş yok "Oyunda geriye gidiş yok" 17.04.2021
Abdülkadir Ömür sahalara dönüyor! Abdülkadir Ömür sahalara dönüyor! 16.04.2021
Abdülkadir Ömür paylaşımı! Geri dönüş Abdülkadir Ömür paylaşımı! "Geri dönüş" 16.04.2021
Trabzonspor'dan 33 lig maçında 40 gol Trabzonspor'dan 33 lig maçında 40 gol 13.04.2021
Trabzonspor atamıyor kazanamıyor Trabzonspor atamıyor kazanamıyor 12.04.2021
Chelsea'den Abdülkadir Ömür'e kanca! Chelsea'den Abdülkadir Ömür'e kanca! 09.04.2021
Fırtına'dan sakatlık açıklaması! Fırtına'dan sakatlık açıklaması! 09.04.2021
Uluç'tan flaş yorum! Trabzonspor'un hakkı ne olacak? Uluç'tan flaş yorum! "Trabzonspor'un hakkı ne olacak?" 08.04.2021
Abdullah Avcı maç sonunda konuştu! Abdullah Avcı maç sonunda konuştu! 06.04.2021
Batuhan'dan Trabzonspor itirafı! Batuhan'dan Trabzonspor itirafı! 03.04.2021
Canlı yayında detayları aktardı! Berat'ın son durumu nasıl? Canlı yayında detayları aktardı! Berat'ın son durumu nasıl? 03.04.2021
Fırtına'ya kötü haber! O isimler maç kadrosunda yok Fırtına'ya kötü haber! O isimler maç kadrosunda yok 02.04.2021
Avcı'nın gözü Trabzonspor altyapısında Avcı'nın gözü Trabzonspor altyapısında 02.04.2021
Kazanma alışkanlığını sürdürmek istiyoruz "Kazanma alışkanlığını sürdürmek istiyoruz" 02.04.2021
Fırtına Sivasspor maçına hazırlanıyor! Fırtına Sivasspor maçına hazırlanıyor! 01.04.2021
