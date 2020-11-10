10 Kasım 2020, Salı

Abdullah Avcı resmen Trabzonspor'da

Süper Lig ekiplerinden Trabzonspor, teknik direktör Abdullah Avcı ile 2.5 yıllık sözleşme imzalandığını açıkladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı.
10.11.2020
