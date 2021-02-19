19 Şubat 2021, Cuma

Spor Ajansı - 19/02/2021

Ezgi Toper'in moderatörlüğünde A Spor yorumcuları Serkan Korkmaz ve Murat Özbostan, Spor Ajansı programında spor gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. 19/02/2021 tarihinde yayınlanan Spor Ajansı programını aspor.com.tr'den izleyebilirsiniz...
19.02.2021
