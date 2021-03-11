12 Mart 2021, Cuma

Hıncal Uluç ile Baş Başa - 11.03.2021

A Spor yorumcusu ve duayen gazeteci Hıncal Uluç, Ender Bilgin'in moderatörlüğündeki Hıncal Uluç ile Baş Başa programında futbol gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. 11 Mart Perşembe günü yayınlanan Hıncal Uluç ile Baş Başa programının tamamını aspor.com.tr'den izleyebilirsiniz.
11.03.2021
