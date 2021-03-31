31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba

Usta yorumcudan flaş milli takım yorumu! "Puan kaybının sebebi rehavet"

Dünya Kupası Elemeleri G grubu 3. maçında A Milli Takım'ımız, Letonya'yı ağırladı. Mücadele 3-3 sona erdi. Maçın ardından A Spor yorumcusu Sedar Kelleci, "Puan kaybının sebebi rehavet" ifadesini kullandı. İşte o sözler...
31.03.2021
