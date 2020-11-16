16 Kasım 2020, Pazartesi

Zeki Uzundurukan: Mustafa Cengiz tekrar aday olursa yine kazanır

Fotomaç Gazetesi Genel Yayın Yönetmeni ve A Spor yorumcusu Zeki Uzundurukan Galatasaray'ın gündemini değerlendirdi. Uzundurukan, "Baya ter dökmeleri lazım başkan adaylarının. Mustafa Cengiz tekrar aday olursa yine kazanır bence." şeklinde konuştu.
16.11.2020
