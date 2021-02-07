07 Şubat 2021, Pazar

Volkan Demir: Galatasaray Fenerbahçe'ye 'Orta sahan kadar konuş' dedi

Spor Ajansı programında A Spor yorumcusu Volkan Demir derbinin ardından flaş bir yorumda bulundu. Demir, "Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe'ye 'Orta sahan kadar konuş' dedi." ifadelerinde bulundu.
07.02.2021
