Turgay Demir: Marcao ile Halil olayında abartılacak bir durum yok

Galatasaray'ın Ümit Milli Takım ile oynadığı hazırlık maçında yaşanan Halil Dervişoğlu ile Marcao tartışması hakkında A Spor yorumcusu Turgay Demir açıklamalarda bulundu. Demir "Abartılacak bir durum yok" dedi.
10.10.2020
