04 Haziran 2021, Cuma

Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'a Halil Akbunar transferinde kötü haber!

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da yeni sezon öncesi transfer çalışmaları devam ediyor. Sarı-kırmızılılardaki son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı. Kaplan, "Halil Akbunar için yapılan ilk görüşme olumlu geçmedi. Göztepe kulübü Galatasaray'ın şartlarını kabul etmiş değil. Halil de tatilden sonra geleceğine karar verecek." dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
04.06.2021
