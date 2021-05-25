25 Mayıs 2021, Salı

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da Onyekuru kararı! Satın alma opsiyonu...

Son dakika spor haberleri: Süper Lig'i 2. sırada tamamlayan Galatasaray yeni sezon öncesi transfer çalışmalarına devam ediyor. Sarı-kırmızılılardaki son gelişmeleri A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Özcan aktardı. Özcan, "Galatasaray'da gelecek sezon Onyekuru'yu kadroda düşünmüyor. Satın alma opsiyonunu kullanmama kararı alındı." dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
25.05.2021
