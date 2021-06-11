11 Haziran 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray Aytaç Kara ve Alpaslan Öztürk'ü kadrosuna kattı! İşte transferlerin detayları...

Galatasaray'da transfer hareketliliği başladı. Sarı kırmızılılar, Spor Toto Süper Lig ekiplerinden Kasımpaşa ile sözleşmesi biten Aytaç Kara ve Göztepe ile sözleşmesi sona eren Alpaslan Öztürk'ü kadrosuna kattı. Transfere dair detayları A Spor muhabirlerinden Emre Kaplan canlı yayında aktardı. İşte detaylar... | Son dakika spor haberi (GS haberleri)
11.06.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Cimbom'dan 2 transfer birden! Cimbom'dan 2 transfer birden! 11.06.2021
Canlı yayında müjdeyi verdi! Bugün KAP gelebilir Canlı yayında müjdeyi verdi! "Bugün KAP gelebilir" 11.06.2021
Eşref Hamamcıoğlu gündeme dair konuştu! Eşref Hamamcıoğlu gündeme dair konuştu! 10.06.2021
Eşref Hamamcıoğlu: Fatih Terim olmazsa ilk tercihimiz... Eşref Hamamcıoğlu: Fatih Terim olmazsa ilk tercihimiz... 10.06.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
G.Saray'ın borcunu açıkladı! Kimse bunu kapatamaz G.Saray'ın borcunu açıkladı! "Kimse bunu kapatamaz" 10.06.2021
GS TV kimsenin özel mülkü değil "GS TV kimsenin özel mülkü değil" 10.06.2021
Çarpıcı G.Saray yorumu! Teknik direktörsüzlüğe rağmen... Çarpıcı G.Saray yorumu! "Teknik direktörsüzlüğe rağmen..." 10.06.2021
G.Saray'a Kerem Aktürkoğlu piyangosu! Dudak uçuklatan rakam G.Saray'a Kerem Aktürkoğlu piyangosu! Dudak uçuklatan rakam 09.06.2021
Transferde müjdeyi verdi! Mutabakata varıldı Transferde müjdeyi verdi! "Mutabakata varıldı" 09.06.2021
FFP anlaşması bitiyor ama... "FFP anlaşması bitiyor ama..." 08.06.2021
Gedson'da flaş gelişme! Terim takımın başında kalırsa... Gedson'da flaş gelişme! "Terim takımın başında kalırsa..." 08.06.2021
Diagne'yi sahada görebiliriz "Diagne'yi sahada görebiliriz" 08.06.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Onyekuru ve Feghouli kalacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı! Onyekuru ve Feghouli kalacak mı? 08.06.2021
Tüzemen'den seçim eleştirisi! Birleşme aklı verenler... Tüzemen'den seçim eleştirisi! "Birleşme aklı verenler..." 07.06.2021
G.Saray Moreno transferini bitirdi! İşte sözleşme detayları G.Saray Moreno transferini bitirdi! İşte sözleşme detayları 07.06.2021
G.Saray'ı yönetecek isimler belli oldu! G.Saray'ı yönetecek isimler belli oldu! 07.06.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberi: Bedava dünya yıldızı! Avrupa'nın devinden Fenerbahçe'ye geliyor...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den çifte transfer bombası! Yeni teknik adam sonrası...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Galatasaray'dan dev stoper harekatı! Christian Luyindama'nın yerine...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'nin sağ ve sol bekine Arsenal ve Atletico Madrid'den 2 süper yıldız!
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe yılın transfer bombalarını patlatıyor! 2 yeni kanat...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe transferde bombayı patlatıyor! Liverpool'un yıldızı...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör