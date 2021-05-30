30 Mayıs 2021, Pazar

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri: Fortounis'e karşılık Feghouli

Son dakika transfer haberleri: Yunan basını, sarı-kırmızılıların Olympiakos'un yıldızı Kostas Fortounis ile ilgilendiğini iddia etti. Olympiakos'un Feghouli'ye olan ilgisini dikkate alan Galatasaray cephesinin Fortounis için Cezayirli oyuncunun bonservisini ve üzerine bir miktar para önermeyi düşündüğü iddia edildi. (GS spor haberi)
30.05.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri: Fortounis'e karşılık Feghouli Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri: Fortounis'e karşılık Feghouli 30.05.2021
Seçim malzemesi yapılması Terim'i kızdırıyor "Seçim malzemesi yapılması Terim'i kızdırıyor" 30.05.2021
Canlı yayında o detayı açıkladı! Cimbom'da Luyindama kararı Canlı yayında o detayı açıkladı! Cimbom'da Luyindama kararı 30.05.2021
Seçim öncesi çarpıcı sözler! Fatih Terim ile çalışmayı düşünmüyorlar Seçim öncesi çarpıcı sözler! "Fatih Terim ile çalışmayı düşünmüyorlar" 30.05.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Canlı yayında duyurdu! Arda'ya teklifler var ama... Canlı yayında duyurdu! "Arda'ya teklifler var ama..." 29.05.2021
G.Saray'daki seçim gündemini aktardı! Terim ve Şardan detayı... G.Saray'daki seçim gündemini aktardı! Terim ve Şardan detayı... 29.05.2021
G.Saray'daki gelişmeleri aktardı! Falcao Diagne ve Halil... G.Saray'daki gelişmeleri aktardı! "Falcao Diagne ve Halil..." 29.05.2021
Fatih Terim'in ekibinde 2 ayrılık Fatih Terim'in ekibinde 2 ayrılık 29.05.2021
Galatasaray'da adaylar dosyalarını teslim etti Galatasaray'da adaylar dosyalarını teslim etti 29.05.2021
G.Saray'da herkes ters köşe! İşte Terim gerçeği... G.Saray'da herkes ters köşe! İşte Terim gerçeği... 29.05.2021
Transferde ne olacak? Flaş Muslera detayı... Transferde ne olacak? Flaş Muslera detayı... 29.05.2021
G.Saray için flaş sözler! Mustafa Cengiz'i sindiremedi G.Saray için flaş sözler! "Mustafa Cengiz'i sindiremedi" 28.05.2021
Canlı yayında yorumladı! G.Saray'da 6. başkan adayı... Canlı yayında yorumladı! G.Saray'da 6. başkan adayı... 28.05.2021
G.Saray'da Fatih Terim Lille'e mi gidiyor? G.Saray'da Fatih Terim Lille'e mi gidiyor? 28.05.2021
Cimbom'da seçim krizi! İşte Terim detayı... Cimbom'da seçim krizi! İşte Terim detayı... 28.05.2021
G.Saray için son yılların en kötü senaryosu "G.Saray için son yılların en kötü senaryosu" 27.05.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den çifte transfer bombası! Muriqi denmişti ancak...
Son dakika spor haberi: Chelsea Şampiyonlar Ligi kupasını kaldırdı! İşte törenden görüntüler... | UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi finali
A Milli Takım'ımızın maçları ne zaman, saat kaçta? İşte millilerimizin EURO 2020 fikstürü
Son dakika transfer haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye Fransız stoper! Beşiktaş'a karşı yıldızlaşmıştı
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'dan dev hamle! Eski gözdesi...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Trabzonspor Başkanı Ahmet Ağaoğlu'dan Alexander Sörloth ve Edin Visca açıklaması! "Yetkisi olmayan menajerler..."
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör