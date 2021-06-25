25 Haziran 2021, Cuma

Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri: Belhanda yeni sezonda hangi takımda oynayacak?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da yeni sezon öncesi transfer çalışmaları devam ediyor. Sarı-kırmızılılarda yaşanan son gelişmeleri. A Spor yorumcusu ve Fotomaç Gazetesi Genel Yayın Yönetmeni Zeki Uzundurukan aktardı. Uzundurukan, "Yeni sezonda Belhanda Galatasaray'da oynayacak. Ayrıca Ozan Kabak'ın da Schalke 04'den kiralanma durumu var" dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
25.06.2021
