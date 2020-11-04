04 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba

Onyekuru Galatasaray'dan 1.5 yıllık sözleşme istiyor

Galatasaray'ın devre arası transfer döneminde ilk hedefi Henry Onyekuru. Nijeryalı futbolcu, sarı-kırmızılılardan 1.5 yıllık sözleşme istiyor.
04.11.2020
