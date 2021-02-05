05 Şubat 2021, Cuma

Hıncal Uluç'tan Fatih Terim'e flaş sözler! "Nihayet bu hafta..."

A Spor yorumcusu Hıncal Uluç, Hıncal Uluç İle Baş Başa programında Galatasaray'ın gündemine dair flaş açıklamalarda bulundu. Uluç, "Nihayet Fatih Terim bu hafta futbola benzer bir şey oynattı" ifadelerini kullandı.
05.02.2021
