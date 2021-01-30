30 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

Haldun Domaç: Muslera demek kaleni gole kapatmak demek

Galatasaray'ın tecrübeli kalecisi Muslera için A Spor yorumcusu Haldun Domaç çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Domaç, "Muslera demek kaleni gole kapatmak demek" dedi.
30.01.2021
