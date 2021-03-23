23 Mart 2021, Salı

Galatasaray'da Mostafa Mohamed'in çantasının çalınma anları ortaya çıktı!

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'ın Mısırlı forvet oyuncusu Mostafa Mohamed'in çantasının çalınma anı görüntüleri ortaya çıktı. İşte o anlar ve yaşanalar... (GS spor haberleri)
23.03.2021
