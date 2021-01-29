29 Ocak 2021, Cuma

Galatasaray'da Mostafa Mohamed bitti sırada kim var? İşte son gelişmeler

Zamalek forması giyen Mısırlı forvet Mostafa Mohamed'de mutlu sona ulaşan Galatasaray, DeAndre Yedlin ve İrfan Can Kahveci için girişimlerini sürdürüyor. İki ismin transferleriyle ilgili son gelişmeleri A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı. | Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri (GS spor haberi)
29.01.2021
