02 Nisan 2021, Cuma

Galatasaray'da Hatayspor maçı öncesi 5 önemli eksik var

Galatasaray'da Hatayspor karşılaşması öncesi önemli eksiklikler var. Mücadelede savunmadaki ideal 4'lüden 3'ü cezası nedeniyle, orta sahadaki ideal 3'lüden ise 2'si hastalık nedeniyle forma giyemeyecek.
02.04.2021
