Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim'in Saracchi kararı belli oldu! Takımda kalıyor mu?

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da gelecek sezon kimlerin takımda kalacağı konusunda A Spor yorumcusu Nevzat Dindar'dan flaş bir açıklama geldi. Dindar, "Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim transfer konusunda çok detaylı düşünüyor. Gelecek sezon için Marcelo Saracchi takımda olmayacak. Bu bölgede arayışlar sürüyor. " dedi. (GS spor haberleri)
27.03.2021
