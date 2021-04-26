26 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim'den Halil Dervişoğlu ve Mostafa Mohamed sistemi!

Son dakika spor haberleri: Galatasaray'da son maçlarda göstermiş olduğu performansla adından söz ettiren Halil Dervişoğlu ve corona virüsü atlatan Mostafa Mohamed'in golle dönmesi teknik direkttör Fatih Terim'i yeni bir sisteme itiyor. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı. (GS spor haberleri)
26.04.2021
