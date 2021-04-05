05 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi

Galatasaray'da düşüşün sebebi ne? Canlı yayında açıklandı!

Hatayspor ile Galatasaray Süper Lig'in 32. haftasında karşı karşıya geldi. Hatayspor sahadan 3-0 gibi net bir skorla galip ayrıldı. Galatasaray son haftalarda adeta galibiyeti unuttu. A Spor yorumcusu Savaş Çorlu, Sabah Sporu programında Galatasaray'da yaşanan düşüşün sebeplerini açıkladı. İşte detaylar...
05.04.2021
