Galatasaray'da Ankaragücü maçı öncesi son durum ne? Canlı yayında aktardı...

Süper Lig'in lideri Galatasaray, takipçisi Beşiktaş'ın kazandığı haftada Ankaragücü deplasmanına çıkacak. Sarı kırmızılı ekipte yaşanan son gelişmeleri A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Özcan canlı yayında aktardı. İşte detaylar...
03.03.2021
