09 Ekim 2020, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray'da 10 milyon Euro tasarruf

Galatasaray yaz transfer döneminin ardından maaş bütçesini 35 milyon Euro seviyesine çekti.
09.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Galatasaray'da 10 milyon Euro tasarruf Galatasaray'da 10 milyon Euro tasarruf 09.10.2020
Bruma'nın tercihi Şampiyonlar Ligi Bruma'nın tercihi Şampiyonlar Ligi 09.10.2020
Mustafa Cengiz: Seçime gitmek istiyorum Mustafa Cengiz: Seçime gitmek istiyorum 09.10.2020
Galatasaray- Fenerbahçe derbisi ikinci yarı seyircisiz olsun "Galatasaray- Fenerbahçe derbisi ikinci yarı seyircisiz olsun" 09.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Cengiz: Camia olarak devletimizin yanındayız Cengiz: Camia olarak devletimizin yanındayız 09.10.2020
Yusuf Günay ve Abdurrahim Albayrak'a haksızlık yapılıyor "Yusuf Günay ve Abdurrahim Albayrak'a haksızlık yapılıyor" 09.10.2020
Güneş'in takımı Terim'e son 5 dakikanın ne kadar kritik olduğunu kanıtladı "Güneş'in takımı Terim'e son 5 dakikanın ne kadar kritik olduğunu kanıtladı" 08.10.2020
Sergen Yalçın'ın Beşiktaş'ta Fatih Terim'in Galatasaray'da işi yok "Sergen Yalçın'ın Beşiktaş'ta Fatih Terim'in Galatasaray'da işi yok" 08.10.2020
Fatih Terim Kasımpaşa maçında sahadan kaçtı "Fatih Terim Kasımpaşa maçında sahadan kaçtı" 08.10.2020
Falcao satılırsa şaşırmayın "Falcao satılırsa şaşırmayın" 07.10.2020
Galatasaray'da kim liste dışı kalacak? Galatasaray'da kim liste dışı kalacak? 07.10.2020
Falcao'yu koy Fenerbahçe'ye çuvalla gol atar "Falcao'yu koy Fenerbahçe'ye çuvalla gol atar" 07.10.2020
G.Saray'daki toplantının ana öznesi F.Bahçe'ydi "G.Saray'daki toplantının ana öznesi F.Bahçe'ydi" 06.10.2020
Azerbaycan askerinin Galatasaray hayali Azerbaycan askerinin Galatasaray hayali 06.10.2020
Mustafa Cengiz'den Fenerbahçe'ye gönderme! Mustafa Cengiz'den Fenerbahçe'ye gönderme! 06.10.2020
Oyuncu satamadık çünkü talep gelmedi "Oyuncu satamadık çünkü talep gelmedi" 06.10.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaraylı Arda Turan'ın yeni arabasına verdiği ücret dudak uçuklattı!
Galatasaray'da teknik direktör Fatih Terim'den takıma flaş sözler! "Eldeki kadroyla..."
Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut'un listesi belli oldu! 2 isim ayrılıyor
Fenerbahçeli Ozan Tufan milli maç sonrası konuştu! "Eleştiriler benim için..."
Galatasaray'ın planı ortaya çıktı! Marcao ve Luyindama...
Galatasaray'da Younes Belhanda'ya yeni rol! Fatih Terim...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör