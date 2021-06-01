01 Haziran 2021, Salı

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray'a sürpriz stoper adayı

Galatasaray seçim gündeminin gölgesinde transfer çalışmalarını sürdürüyor. Sarı-kırmızılı takım 18 yaşındaki Bosna Hersekli stoper Muharemovic'e bir teklifte bulundu.
01.06.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Galatasaray'a sürpriz stoper adayı Galatasaray'a sürpriz stoper adayı 01.06.2021
Çok büyük belirsizlik var "Çok büyük belirsizlik var" 01.06.2021
G.Saray'dan hamle geldi! Emre Akbaba ve Ömer Bayram... G.Saray'dan hamle geldi! Emre Akbaba ve Ömer Bayram... 01.06.2021
Terim Florya'dan ayrılacak! Terim Florya'dan ayrılacak! 31.05.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Galatasaray teklifleri değerlendirecek! Galatasaray teklifleri değerlendirecek! 31.05.2021
Mustafa Cengiz: Benim kimseyle iş birliğim yok Mustafa Cengiz: Benim kimseyle iş birliğim yok 31.05.2021
Babel'in aldığı ücret dudak uçuklattı! Babel'in aldığı ücret dudak uçuklattı! 31.05.2021
Kiralıklar ne olacak? Gedson, Halil ve Onyekuru... Kiralıklar ne olacak? Gedson, Halil ve Onyekuru... 31.05.2021
Vedat Muriqi Galatasaray'a mı gidiyor? Vedat Muriqi Galatasaray'a mı gidiyor? 30.05.2021
Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri: Fortounis'e karşılık Feghouli Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri: Fortounis'e karşılık Feghouli 30.05.2021
Seçim malzemesi yapılması Terim'i kızdırıyor "Seçim malzemesi yapılması Terim'i kızdırıyor" 30.05.2021
Canlı yayında o detayı açıkladı! Cimbom'da Luyindama kararı Canlı yayında o detayı açıkladı! Cimbom'da Luyindama kararı 30.05.2021
Seçim öncesi çarpıcı sözler! Fatih Terim ile çalışmayı düşünmüyorlar Seçim öncesi çarpıcı sözler! "Fatih Terim ile çalışmayı düşünmüyorlar" 30.05.2021
Canlı yayında duyurdu! Arda'ya teklifler var ama... Canlı yayında duyurdu! "Arda'ya teklifler var ama..." 29.05.2021
G.Saray'daki seçim gündemini aktardı! Terim ve Şardan detayı... G.Saray'daki seçim gündemini aktardı! Terim ve Şardan detayı... 29.05.2021
G.Saray'daki gelişmeleri aktardı! Falcao Diagne ve Halil... G.Saray'daki gelişmeleri aktardı! "Falcao Diagne ve Halil..." 29.05.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'da 12 futbolcunun sözleşmesi sona eriyor! işte o isimler...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den stoper hamlesi! Attila Szalai'nin yanına...
THY EuroLeague şampiyonu Anadolu Efes!
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den çifte transfer bombası! Muriqi denmişti ancak...
Son dakika spor haberi: Chelsea Şampiyonlar Ligi kupasını kaldırdı! İşte törenden görüntüler... | UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi finali
A Milli Takım'ımızın maçları ne zaman, saat kaçta? İşte millilerimizin EURO 2020 fikstürü
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör