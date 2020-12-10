10 Aralık 2020, Perşembe

Galatasaray Caulker'i gündemine aldı!

Galatasaray'da ocak ayında Marcao ya da Luyindama'nın satışı gündemde. Peki bu iki isimden biri sarı-kırmızılılardan ayrılması durumunda yerine Steven Caulker'in kadroya katılması gündemde.
10.12.2020
