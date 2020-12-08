08 Aralık 2020, Salı

Flaş Fatih Terim yorumu! "Elinde kimse kalmayınca..."

A Spor yorumcusu Güven Taner, 90'A programında Galatasaray'ın gündemine dair değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Taner "Fatih Terim elinde kimse kalmayınca genç oyunculara şans veriyor." dedi.
08.12.2020
