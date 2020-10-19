19 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray - Alanyaspor maçı 20.00'de

Süper Lig'in 5. haftasında Galatasaray ile Alanyaspor karşı karşıya gelecek. Türk Telekom Stadı'nda oynanacak karşılaşma saat 20.00'de başlayacak.
19.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Belhanda ve Feghouli Alanyaspor maçında yok "Belhanda ve Feghouli Alanyaspor maçında yok" 19.10.2020
Galatasaray'ın gözü Saracchi'de Galatasaray'ın gözü Saracchi'de 19.10.2020
Galatasaray ile sözleşmemi tamamlamak istiyorum "Galatasaray ile sözleşmemi tamamlamak istiyorum" 19.10.2020
Galatasaray - Alanyaspor maçı 20.00'de Galatasaray - Alanyaspor maçı 20.00'de 19.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Şampiyonlar Ligi'ne galibiyetle başlamak istiyoruz "Şampiyonlar Ligi'ne galibiyetle başlamak istiyoruz" 19.10.2020
Sancılı bir dönemden geçiyoruz "Sancılı bir dönemden geçiyoruz" 19.10.2020
Galatasaray milli arada yara sardı Galatasaray milli arada yara sardı 18.10.2020
G.Saraylı yıldıza övgü! Formda olduğu zaman... G.Saraylı yıldıza övgü! "Formda olduğu zaman..." 17.10.2020
Balotelli Falcao'dan iyi oyuncu "Balotelli Falcao'dan iyi oyuncu" 17.10.2020
G.Saray Diagne'den yarım sezon katkı alırsa büyük iş "G.Saray Diagne'den yarım sezon katkı alırsa büyük iş" 16.10.2020
Usta yazardan flaş G.Saray yorumu! Mustafa Cengiz'ın omuzlarında... Usta yazardan flaş G.Saray yorumu! "Mustafa Cengiz'ın omuzlarında..." 15.10.2020
Canlı yayında flaş sözler! Eğer Marcao tokat atmadıysa... Canlı yayında flaş sözler! "Eğer Marcao tokat atmadıysa..." 14.10.2020
Turgay Demir'den Fatih Terim'e 'hakem' yanıtı! Turgay Demir'den Fatih Terim'e 'hakem' yanıtı! 13.10.2020
G.Saray Marcao ile 4-5 yıllık sözleşme uzatmalı "G.Saray Marcao ile 4-5 yıllık sözleşme uzatmalı" 13.10.2020
Fatih Terim'e saygım ve sevgim sonsuzdur "Fatih Terim'e saygım ve sevgim sonsuzdur" 12.10.2020
Terim'in yardımcıları ayak tenisinde şov yaptı! Terim'in yardımcıları ayak tenisinde şov yaptı! 12.10.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Vedat Muriqi İtalya'da gündem oldu! Sampdoria maçının ardından...
Galatasaray'da Falcao'nun yanına sürpriz transfer! 'Yeni Ibrahimovic' Aslan olacak
Galatasaray istedi Beşiktaş alıyor! Teklif ortaya çıktı
Usta yazardan çarpıcı yorum! "Fenerbahçe tat vermiyor"
Galatasaray'da Marcao'nun yerine Perulu stoper! Bedavaya gelecek
Göztepe galibiyeti sonrası Fenerbahçeli futbolcular açıklamalarda bulundu
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör