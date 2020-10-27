27 Ekim 2020, Salı

Emre kaplan: Galatasaray'da Belhanda 2 hafta sahalardan uzak kalacak

Galatasaray'da Belhanda şoku yaşanıyor. Faslı yıldız Süper Lig'de Ankaragücü ile oynanacak mücadelede forma giyemeyecek. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan aktardı. Kaplan" Belhanda'nın 2 hafta içinde sahalara dönmesi bekleniyor" dedi.
27.10.2020
