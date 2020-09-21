21 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

Emre Kaplan: Ahmet Çalık ve Emre Taşdemir eşyalarını topladı

Süper Lig'de Başakşehir galibiyetinin ardından Galatasaray'da merak edilen konulardan biri de takımdan ayrılacak isimlerin kim olacağıydı.  A Spor muhabiri Emre Kaplan açıklamalarda bulundu. Kaplan"Ahmet Çalık ve Emre Taşdemir eşyalarını topladı takımdan ayrılacak" ifadelerinde bulundu.
21.09.2020
