Canlı yayında açıkladı! Belhanda Galatasaray'da kalmak istiyor mu?

Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 29. haftasında Galatasaray sahasında Demir Grup Sivasspor'la 2-2 berabere kaldı ve zirve yarışında büyük bir yara aldı. Mücadelenin ardından A Spor yorumcusu ve Fotomaç Gazetesi Genel Yayın Yönetmeni Zeki Uzundurukan sarı-kırmızılıların gündemini değerlendirdi. Sezon sonunda G.Saray ile sözleşmesi bitecek Belhanda'nın durumuna değinen Uzundurukan, "Belhanda İstanbul'da kalmak istiyor. Ama menajeri yüzünden Galatasaray'ın teklifine yanaşmıyor. Galatasaray'da o teklifi geri çekiyor. Belhanda menajerinin para hırsının kurbanı oldu." dedi. | Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri (GS spor haberi)
08.03.2021
